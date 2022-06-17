Breaking Bread Ministries in Madisonville will be giving out free lunches and grocery items to those in need, no questions asked. Christian Assembly will be sponsoring the meal which will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Founder/president of Breaking Bread, John McCurry shares that they expect to see roughly 300 people Saturday.
“Before COVID we were around 350-400 people, now we’re about 300 people each month, but we have seen an increase over the past month,” McCurry said. “The increase is probably due to the prices rising, food costs going up, price of gas, it’s making it harder on folks to make ends meet.”
According to McCurry, this program has been ongoing for the past ten years and it is here to offer aid to the community members who need an extra hand. Lunch will be dine-in and as you are leaving you will receive a cart of groceries to take home.
“We are still in need of volunteers, if you want to help serve, just show up at 10 a.m..”
Baking Bread Ministries is a free meal outreach program, serving meals the third Saturday of every month. For more information visit their Facebook Page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.