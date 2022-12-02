Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Mary Stewart, was charged, November 30, 2022, for trafficking contaminated substances in the first offense, first degree, trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Lawrence W. Kinney, was charged November 30, 2022, for assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and terroristic threats in the third degree.
Halie L. McCormick, was charged, November 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Dominic Berth, was charged, November 30, 2022, for non-payment, court costs, fees and fines.
David Unger, was charged, November 30, 2022, as a fugitive from another state (Indiana).
Mary Stewart, was charged, November 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Samantha Blair, was charged, November 30, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
John Ray, was charged, November 30, 2022, for possession of amphetamine in the second degree.
Rhonda D. Norris, was charged, November 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court, non=payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Jason L. Gossett, was charged, November 30, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
