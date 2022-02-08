After an ice storm that hovered over the area from Wednesday night until late Thursday evening, followed by frigid temperatures and light snow fall early Friday morning, Hopkins County began the process of thawing out on Saturday.
The storm that covered area in ice and snow was part of a 2,000-mile-long storm front that stretched from Texas to Maine. Thousands of residents across Kentucky were left in the dark as ice downed trees and power lines.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) road crews, who carry chainsaws in their trucks, went to work clearing downed trees in Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins and Webster counties, with help from other chainsaw crews from the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
