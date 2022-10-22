They say you can’t come home again, but Leslie Gregory did when he became the School Resource Officer for Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
Gregory graduated from North in 1980 and never thought he would be back at the school for the Madisonville Police Department as the SRO, but now he wouldn’t be anywhere else.
“This is my school,” he said.
Gregory started with the police department in 2003 as a patrol officer. From there, he became a field training officer working with new hires. He worked in narcotics for a time and trained to be part of the honor guard. Around 2011, he became the SRO at North.
“I came in with the principal, he was the assistant principal at that time, Adam Harris,” said Gregory.
After six years of being the SRO at North, he retired early, and after the required 90 days off, he went back to North to continue being the SRO.
“It is just fun being around all the older kids, and trying to motivate them to come to school and be good,” said Gregory.
He was one of the few officers that were part of the SRO program from the very beginning. When the school district decided to have an SRO in every school, Gregory was permanently assigned to North.
He said his role in the building is to keep the building and the people secure and to be a mentor to the students.
“They get to the point where they are about to go out, and we just teach them life lessons,” said Gregory.
In the mornings and afternoons, Gregory said he will help with traffic getting cars in and out at a good pace. Then he will walk the halls and talk to the students. He said he makes a point to be out front and visible so students feel more comfortable around him.
“Sometimes when they look at a police officer, they are scared to make contact, especially the older kids. They see I’m just a regular person, and it is a lot better,” said Gregory. “I try to be a good friend to them.”
He said sometimes he feels like an administrator more than a police officer. He does occasionally catch people doing things they are not supposed to be doing and he does have to charge them.
“Any way I can help, I try to even if I have to go to court to talk good about them,” said Gregory.
He will them know the next steps and the court proceedings they may have to go through or tell them about probation.
“I just let them know it is not the end of the world, that everybody makes mistakes,” said Gregory. “When they come back, we are friends.”
He said the bad part about his job is having to write accident reports and charge someone. Although being an officer is part of his job, he tries to be a mentor and friend to the students as much as he can.
“We pick on each other, sometimes I feel like I am one of the students,” he said.
Sometimes when students are walking down the halls looking down at their phones, and Gregory sees them, he will jump up in front of them and scare them. He said it is a good lesson on distracted walking, which is like distracted driving.
He also keeps treats and candy in his office, so a lot of the students will stop by to talk and get some candy.
Gregory said part of his job is to be seen outside of school hours, so he tries to work as many games as he can, but fall sports are hard with football, basketball, volleyball, and soccer.
“I try to be visible at all the activities,” he said.
One of the most rewarding parts of his job, said Gregory, was seeing students go from not trusting the police to walking into his office to talk.
“Sometimes I don’t know if I can come back, but I can’t walk away from the kids here. They are great kids here,” he said. “I love it.”
