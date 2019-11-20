MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Patrick Asbridge, 51, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, failed or improper signal, failure to maintain required insurance and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Kirsten Bean, 22, of Madisonville was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Jennifer Day, 34, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Caldwell County.
• Jerry Norris, 32, of Nortonville was charged Monday with two counts of theft by failing to make required disposition of property.
• Lisa Smalley, 48, of Clay was charged Monday with a probation violation in Crittenden County.
• Jason Woods, 45, of Madisonville was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
Hopkins CountySheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Charles Buchanan, 30, of Dawson Springs was charged Monday with contempt of court in Breckinridge County and non-payment of court costs/fines in Daviess County.
• Rodney Wester, 53, of an unknown address was charged Monday with public intoxication and failure to appear in Webster County.
