The Hopkins County Community Clinic has been providing free primary care medical visits to the underinsured and uninsured since 2004.
The clinic is staffed by University of Louisville Trover Campus medical students and supervised by Medical Director Dr. Bill Crump.
“Some HCCC patients join because they don’t quite qualify for Medicaid or are in a job with very high deductible insurance plans as their only option, and some are students who have aged out of their parent’s coverage,” said Crump.
The clinic has offered screenings and health checkups to patients at the brick-and-mortar location as well as mobile-free clinics around the community. Since COVID, they have had to transition to video and telephone visits.
Crump said the clinic has partnered with the United Way of the Coalfield to fund supplies which has allowed the students to increase the community screenings to provide free blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure checks.
He said they have also been able to add portable clinics during the screening sessions, so if someone walks in with a medical need, they can be seen on the spot.
“We can order lab work and start or re-start the medications they need,” said Crump. “Our students have gotten really good at choosing inexpensive medications that are often on the local pharmacy $4 list.”
Ingy Winders, a HCCC volunteer, said the students have a unique opportunity to interact with people in the community who face significant life struggles like homelessness, poverty, poor nutrition, loneliness, and other issues that could leave them feeling marginalized.
“I love the personal attention that the medical students give each patient that comes to them during the screening,” she said. “They listen intently, discuss any questions the patient has, and encourage them to get further medical treatment if necessary.”
Emma Doyle, a UofL Trover Campus medical student, said the mobile free clinic allows them to reach a population that is greatly in need that may not otherwise receive care at all.
“I helped a patient get some insulin that he desperately needed,” she said. “He just walked into one of our community screenings already ill, and realistically, we may have saved his life.”
Crump said the mobile free clinic locations have helped save people’s lives.
“We have encountered folks on the verge of a stroke or heart attack who did not realize how serious things were, and got them to definitive care at the hospital,” he said. “We have also intervened in time to avoid diabetic ketoacidosis, which usually requires several days in the ICU to recover.”
The medical students are at Breaking Bread at 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, at the Salvation Army shelter at lunchtime every first and third Tuesday of the month, and at the St. Vincent de Paul store at lunchtime on the second Monday of the month.
Anyone who needs a screening can go to one of the scheduled clinic sites or call 270-824-3530 and leave a message. Someone from the clinic will respond within 24 hours on weekdays. Crump said patients can generally be seen in person or by telehealth within another 24 hours.
