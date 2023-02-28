During the winter months and into the early springs, coyotes roam more to search for mates and establish territories, so sightings increase in rural and in urban areas across Kentucky. While they are not considered a threat to the public, experts still suggest that residents take caution during this time, especially if they have outdoor pets.
Ryan Harris, a wildlife biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources based in Calhoun, said coyotes have long been established and common in suburban and urban centers like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver. Now, they are commonly seen in Louisville and Lexington.
“They are common everywhere, but for the most part, stay hidden from people,” he said.
Coyotes have been common in Kentucky for at least the past 50 years and are found in every state except Hawaii.
A news release from the KDFWR said the peaks for mating season are usually February and March but go through July when they are raising pups. Most coyotes do not bother people, livestock, or pets, and most people do not even know coyotes are living near their homes.
“As with any wild animal, coyotes can lose their fear of people if conditioned to depend on us for food, which can lead to conflict,” said the release.
Laura Palmer, a wildlife biologist for the KDFWR, said human conflicts can be avoided by having a basic understanding of the animals.
The coyote is a member of the canine family and is generally monogamous and forms lasting pair bonds to raise their pups in established territories. Although coyotes are generally timid and wary of people, encounters with people and pets can arise as they go about foraging, protecting their dens, and feeding their pups.
“Coyotes typically shy away from people but they may take advantage of food around homes if an easy meal is available, a coyote is injured or sick and thus not able to forage on wild foods as efficiently, or young have not learned to hunt effectively,” said Palmer.
She suggests not feeding coyotes, either intentionally or unintentionally. Don't leave pet food outside and don't feed feral cats, raccoons, deer, or other wildlife.
Harris said conflicts between coyotes and medium to large dogs may occur when coyotes are defending their territories during breeding season or pups in a den. Cats and dogs can sometimes be seen as prey.
“It is important to supervise pets while they are in the yard,” he said. “Do not encourage your dog to attack, chase, or “play” with a coyote. The coyote will defend itself, and your dog may be injured.”
Palmer said not to panic if you see a coyote.
“Coyotes are curious by nature and sometimes follow people or dogs to see what they are doing in their territories or to see that they do not get too close to their dens and pups,” she said.
Coyotes are protective of their pups, which stay in the den with the mother for about three weeks and learn to hunt when they are eight to 12 weeks old. Family groups typically break up and disperse in late summer and early fall.
For more information on coyotes and simple tips to avoid conflict, visit the department's website fw.ky.gov.
Contact a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator if a coyote is habituated and appears threatening. A list of local NWCOs can be found on the department's website under nuisance control lookup.
