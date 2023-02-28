During the winter months and into the early springs, coyotes roam more to search for mates and establish territories, so sightings increase in rural and in urban areas across Kentucky. While they are not considered a threat to the public, experts still suggest that residents take caution during this time, especially if they have outdoor pets.

Ryan Harris, a wildlife biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources based in Calhoun, said coyotes have long been established and common in suburban and urban centers like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Denver. Now, they are commonly seen in Louisville and Lexington.

