Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Chevonte L. Homer, 29, of Madisonville was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Micah D. Morse, 22, of Madisonville was charged Monday with promoting a minor in a sex performance.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• William G. Carter Jr., 47, of Manitou was charged Thursday with fourth degree assault.
• Tiffany Rouland, 49, of Lewisburg, Tenn. was charged Sunday with driving on a DUI-suspended license.
