The Madisonville Police Department is still waiting for results from an investigation by the Kentucky State Police and FBI into former MPD Lieutenant Scott Gipson, who was accused of time fraud in October 2019.
“We have not received any results of KSP’s nor the FBI’s investigation yet,” said MPD Major Andy Rush on Thursday.
Gipson was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 22 after he was accused of time card fraud with both Madisonville Police and the FBI.
Former MPD Chief Chris Taylor said the first complaint of an officer “misrepresenting his time of work” came to him on Oct. 24, 2019.
Taylor said an initial review led to an internal administrative investigation, with a review of data dating from 2016.
In a news conference in January, Taylor said Gipson was assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force based in Hopkinsville. The program focuses on fighting violent gang activity. Taylor said the FBI reimbursed Madisonville Police only for Gipson’s overtime.
Taylor called the job “a very trustworthy position.” But in mid-November 2019, “once it was determined that these allegations should be investigated in more depth, Lt. Gipson was removed from the task force,” he said.
As a result, Taylor said the Madisonville Police relationship with the FBI is suspended until further notice.
Gipson was most recently working with MPD’s criminal investigation division. He submitted retirement papers on Friday, Jan. 17. At that point, “a determination was made that a criminal investigation should be conducted,” Taylor said. That investigation now is in the hands of the KSP.
Gipson joined the Madisonville Police in April 2005.
Current MPD Chief Steve Bryan said he had not received any notifications as well about the status of the investigation and could not confirm that the department would even be notified of the results because of Gipson retiring from the force.
KSP Public Information Officer Trooper Rob Austin did not return comment on Thursday regarding the investigation.
