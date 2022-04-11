An alleged small-time crime spree landed to men in jail on cocaine charges over the weekend.
Police say that at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of shop lifting at Father and Sons Liquors on Bassett Avenue where a suspect allegedly stole two bottles of alcohol. An employee was able to provide police with a photo of the suspect, a photo of his vehicle and of his license plate. Authorities say that security camera footage then showed the alleged theft take place.
A short time later the same officer was dispatch Liquor Stop on Hanson Road about two male suspects who stole a bottle of alcohol. A photo of one of the suspects matched the suspect from the previous crime, according to police, as did a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
The officer then says that he located the suspect vehicle getting gas at Huck’s in Madisonville. Fontaine Walker, 59 of Milkwaukee, WI, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He confirmed to police that he had been in the liquor store but had but the bottles back. As Walker was being questioned, a second suspect, David Whitfield, also 59 of Milkwaukee, WI, exited Huck’s and was questioned by police.
The suspects consented to a search of the vehicle, which did not locate any of the allegedly stolen bottles of alcohol. Police did, however, locate cocaine in the vehicle and took both men into custody. During the arrest, Walker admitted to not having insurance on his vehicle and Whitfield turned over a number of candy bars he admitted to stealing from Huck’s.
Both were charged with shoplifting and possession of cocaine. Walker was also charged with failure to maintain insurance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.