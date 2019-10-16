Many difficult decisions await members of the Hopkins County Board of Education as they move forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Hanson. One of those tough choices was made Tuesday night as Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects of Lexington was named to head the project that could cost $16 million or more once complete.
The current school will remain in operation while the new facility is built, said Board Chairman J.W. Durst. A time frame for construction completion is hard to pinpoint, but could exceed two years once ground is broken.
"The new one is being built on the same property, but not the exact location -- probably back further on the property," said Durst. "We won't know yet until the architects really get their hands on it."
Durst said the board is entertaining the possibility of making the school larger than is currently planned.
"With the apparent growth in the northern part of the county, there is some conversation about this being an opportunity where we may consolidate because of the many structures that we have in our district," he said. "We have 15 different structures that we use, and many of them
are becoming very aged. As a board, we are really doing our due diligence to find ways that we can reduce expenses on operations and facilities."
Durst said any consideration given to consolidation would be done so with reducing costs in mind.
"This is very much on the drawing board; we've not identified which school that would be," he said. "Obviously, it would require some redistricting and also involve transportation with bus routes."
Durst said every effort would be given to minimize impact but also maximize efficiency, while reducing expenditures.
"We're making some tough decisions -- it's not going to make everybody happy, but in the end, we're going to place ourselves in a better situation," Durst said.
The next step is for Sherman Carter Barnhart to survey Hanson Elementary faculty, staff, community members and district leaders to get an idea of what type of building works best for the community, said Durst.
"They'll poll the school, the leadership and some of the people in the community to get some ideas," he said. "They'll try to get what is our need, what is our desire, what are we are looking for, and from that, they'll start whittling it down into a design."
After the survey is complete, a draft of the new facility will be drawn and then a proposal submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval. The project is now officially in the beginning stages, said Assistant Supt. Marty Cline.
"The Kentucky Department of Education extrapolates as a typical process time -- from the time you begin this process to the end of a construction period is typically 24 months," he said. "We're within a month of really getting going on that."
Cline said that there are a lot of other factors that weigh in on the time frame, including weather and other unforeseen circumstances that can arise.
Supt. Deanna Ashby said during reference checks on the firm, she and Cline consistently heard that KDE and the facilities branch are six to eight months behind schedule, which could place completion closer to 32 months out.
"Because there is that much new construction or renovation going on, and everything has to flow through KDE," said Ashby.
Ashby said her hope for the new school looks different from others' perspectives, as she is both a Hanson resident and the former principal of the school, which she led for seven years.
"Even while I was here, there was not a lot of money invested in the facility. Even at that time, we were on the facilities plan, possibly next for construction," she said. "We've just watched the building get older every year while the school continues to demonstrate growth and academic achievement, so I'm just excited for the community. I'm excited for the kids that they're going to get a new school."
Hanson's facility is the first building project outside of the new career and technology center in 24 years, said Ashby.
"Think about how much technology has changed. The new building will be very different in a lot of ways as far as those types of changes, but you'll still have similarities in that you'll have a gym and a cafeteria and a media center," she said.
Durst said that though the facility will be new, they plan to incorporate some of Hanson's rich history into the new building.
"We are trying to use some of the history and nostalgia of the school," he said. "There are talks of maybe using some of the floorings of the gymnasium, maybe some of the older brick to tie this strong history Hanson has. That community is so committed to their history and so proud of it, we want to do whatever we can to gap that bridge to our new facility."
The building project allows the district to offer the latest and greatest that architecture, technology and safety have to offer, said Durst.
"We'll see some advancements that no other school in our county has experienced," he said.
