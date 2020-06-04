Musician Mollie Garrigan Robinson adjusts the capo on her guitar in the Paragon’s empty courtyard. At the beginning of her set-list, Robinson sings a few church hymns acappella before she launches into a George Strait cover, introducing the tune as “one of the songs I wish I wrote.”
It’s unlike any performance she’s ever done, according to Robinson. For an hour, she plays to a crowd of silhouettes, their faces hidden behind window screens as the residents remain isolated, though not alone, in their suites at the assisted living facility.
“Never thought I’d play during a pandemic,” Robinson said.
The Paragon of Madisonville started hosting a series of outdoor concerts for their senior residents this week, and the facility doesn’t foresee an ending any time soon, according to Paragon President Mark Lee.
Residents of the Paragon have been mostly in isolation since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, family members have not been allowed in the facility, which has placed an overwhelming burden on the elderly.
“No one has been more effective than those in the senior communities,” Lee said.
Neither any member of the staff or resident has shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19, and Lee attributes that success to the Paragon strictly adhering to the recommendations of public health authorities. Though the public health of the senior community has been maintained, residents have reported acute boredom and loneliness during the long-term isolation.
“[The residents] have been very used to being social with their friends and neighbors at the Paragon and having visitors,” Lee said. “And all of that had to stop very quickly. In that process, it’s been really difficult for a lot of our residents.”
Resident Shirley Fidler said the long-term experience of isolation has had a negative effect on her mental health.
“It’s awful when there’s nothing to do and you can’t talk to anybody,” Fidler said. “It’s just unbearable.”
In efforts to revitalize the residential experience, Lee, assisted by Paragon Director and wife Maria Lee, organized a series of outside concerts that balanced the residents’ desire for entertainment and their safety. The series has organized upcoming concerts by eight local and international musicians, including national award-winning blues recording artist Boscoe France.
“Music has been demonstrated to speak to people in ways that not even the most eloquent words could,” Mark Lee said.
The concert is held in an outdoor area where residents can sit by the open window of their apartments to hear. Every musician is provided a face mask by the Paragon to wear when they travel around the facility and speak to employees and residents. The residents are spaced 10 to 15-feet apart from the musician and other residents to fulfill social distancing recommendations.
Each musical act is separated into three different venues: the front entrance’s parking lot, the plain beside the facility and the courtyard inside the Paragon. To enter the courtyard, musicians are escorted through an empty hallway sectioned off from the rest of the facility by plastic sheeting.
Because the musician plays in three different locations throughout the facility, most residents can remain in their suites and still clearly hear and see the performance.
Resident Sandra McGary has enjoyed the series since its first performance by thumb-picking champion Alonzo Pennington.
“I’ve really liked it very much,” McGary said. “I just lose myself in it.”
Like most future performances, Pennington’s performance was broadcasted in a Facebook livestream by the Paragon. McGary said she was able to watch that concert, albeit virtually, with her daughter-in-law.
“I’m thankful that people would go to this much trouble for us to break up the monotony,” McGary said.
According to Robinson, she was interested in performing at the Paragon because she was friends with Mark and Maria, and she has always felt a connection to the older generation.
Robinson said the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people feeling lonely and despondent and she hopes that music can serve as a boost to morale.
“During this time, people need their spirits to be lifted,” Robinson said. “Especially these residents.”
When the concert series was first announced, Fidler was skeptical of how the Paragon would deliver entertainment during this time of isolation and social distancing. With two performances now completed, Fidler said she has been enjoying the experience.
“I couldn’t carry a tune even if you put it in a bucket,” Fidler said. “But I just like music. Period.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.