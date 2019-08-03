Cellphone locker project designedto encourage family communication

It's time to disconnect from screens and reconnect with family, according to the Hopkins County School Board and the Hopkins County Health Department -- and officials are trying to accomplish that goal one cellphone locker at a time.
The school board has partnered with the health department to donate 8,000 "cellphone lockers" to 65 restaurants in the school district. The school board and health department have prepared for four launches of
See Cellphone/Page A6
the program to be taken throughout the school year, according to School District Communications and Community Engagement Specialist Lori Harrison. The first launch is officially scheduled on Wednesday with 1,900 cellphone lockers being distributed to local restaurants in the Hopkins County school district.
These lockers will be placed at tables within restaurants for families to unplug and unwind with one another in a mobile-free environment, and restaurants have been asked to keep them out a week to 10 days at a time, Harrison said.
The initiative was announced to school district staff on Thursday by School Board Superintendent Deanna Ashby and Director of Assessments Andy Belcher.
"Too many times we are looking at our screens when we should be looking into the eyes of our children," Ashby said in a speech introducing the project.
Belcher, who created and spearheaded the project, said his idea originated from the Chick-fil-a challenge that places similar boxes for devices in their restaurants.
"We're not in the chicken sandwich business," Belcher said. "But we are in the business of helping kids and building our community."
Harrison said the cost of this program was $4,992, and the school district and the health department split the cost evenly.
Hopkins Health Department director Denise Beach said their involvement stemmed from an initiative to enforce good youth mental health across the county.
"Studies have shown that teens who spend more two hours a day on social media are more likely to have problems with mental health such as anxiety and depression," she said. "One of most important things that we are doing in the school system right now is working on child and teen mental health. We've worked hard on teen suicide prevention program and the sources of strength initiative in middle schools, so this is just another way for us to continue our work."
Beach said the purpose of the challenge is to promote communication in families and encourage people to be able to escape the pull of the screen.
While the challenge is officially starting on Wednesday for the first day of school, many restaurants have already placed the cellphone lockers as a fixture in their establishment.
Brothers Bar-B-Que is one of several that has started their challenge early, possessing 30 to 40 cellphone lockers in total with one stationed at every table.
"It's a brilliant idea that will bring families together," office manager Bethany Morgan said. "You don't see families spending time talking to each other here a lot -- kids are on tablets and parents are on cellphones. More people are investing in technology than in other people."
According to Morgan, Brothers is hoping this challenge will inspire families to carry on the period of disconnection at home.
"Hopefully people will see how much they miss family time and start making a direct investment in others rather than technology more often," she said.
Harrison said restaurants are being asked to keep the lockers out until at least Saturday, Aug. 17.
