In the past few years, home cooking and shopping local has become more popular. People want to eat healthier and the easiest way to make sure they are is to make it themselves.
To encourage shopping local, the Hopkins County Extension Office offers season Plate It Up recipes and now samples of those recipes at the Hopkins County Farmers Market.
Amanda Dame, the Family and Consumer Science agent for the extension office, said the recipes are made through the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment School partnered with the dietician college.
“They are titled Plate It Up Kentucky Proud,” she said. “All recipes utilize and focus on Kentucky Proud products.”
Dame said the recipes focus on produce that is in season, to make shopping for the recipes easier and cheaper.
“The goal of that too is to help vendors sell items too,” she said.
Recently the extension office has been taking one Saturday a month to bring a sample of one of the Plate It UP recipes to the market for people to try. Dame said it is a good way for people to try foods they may not like cooked a different way.
The extension office will have recipe samples two more times before the market ends, the next on July 22 and the last date on Aug. 5.
All the recipes are free to the public to pick up at their farmers market booth or at the extension office, 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.