It’s that time of year again when local farmers from across the county come together to offer fresh produce, baked bread, and more.
The Hopkins County Farmers Market opening day will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Danny Peyton Educational Pavilion in Mahr Park Arboretum.
Market Manager Bunny Wickham said she believes this market year will be very good, especially since the number of market vendors has grown.
“Last year, we had 13 vendors, and we have seven more this year, so we are up to 20 vendors,” she said.
The veteran vendors will continue to have produce, farm-raised pork products, beef products, and vegetables.
“Right now, it is springtime, so we have spring vegetables, like cauliflower, broccoli, kale, spring onions, and then we will transition over into tomatoes later on in the season,” said Wickham.
There are a few new vendors who are bringing produce too, but others will have crafts, jar items, bread, hanging baskets, succulent plants, and flowers.
Since Sunday is Mother’s Day, many of the vendors will have special sales going on and special Mother’s Day gifts available.
Wickham said she is very excited for this market year, especially with the pavilion being completely full on market day.
“I think it is going to draw a lot of new vendors and a lot of new customers,” she said.
The market will have events throughout the season, which runs from May to October. They are launching a new program called POP, Power of Produce, which is geared towards kids to help incentivize them to come shop at the market.
“We give out $2 vouchers to kids, and they can spend it themselves on whatever they want,” said Wickham. “We are going to have a POP Day for kids at the market once a month.”
They will also be recognizing their market vendors, like Marlin and Monda Duncan from Duncan Farms. They have been participating in the Hopkins County Farmers Market for 35 years.
“They are one of the founding vendors at market, and we want to celebrate that,” said Wickham. “We will be highlighting other vendors as well, but we are really going to be celebrating that because it is such a big milestone.”
The market hours have changed a little since last year. The main market day will be Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mahr Park. On Thursdays, the market is at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and this will start next Thursday.
In June, the market will also be on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Danny Peyton Education Pavilion in Mahr Park.
For more information, follow the Hopkins County Famers Market on Facebook for updates.
