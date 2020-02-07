A White Plains father and son will be sentenced in late March after pleading guilty to kidnapping a couple and holding them in a home “torture chamber” last summer.
Danny E. Massey, 48, and son Dustin E. Massey, 22, accepted a plea agreement during a pre-trial mediation session Wednesday. Both admitted to kidnapping and witness intimidation. A grand jury indicted them in September for kidnapping and witness tampering.
Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter said Thursday that the charges were not amended. She considers it an example of how the mediation process can be successful.
“Our victim was there and involved in the plea that was reached,” said Senter.
Authorities say the Masseys blocked a man and a woman who were riding in side-by-side utility vehicles on Farmers Crossing Road Thursday, July 11. The couple was forced into the Masseys’ van at gunpoint, according to a police report.
Reports indicate the couple was then taken to the Masseys’ home, where a garage had been turned into what the suspects called a “torture chamber.” The victims were beaten, bound, gagged, then left in a mud pit before both of them eventually escaped, a sheriff’s reports said.
The Masseys surrendered peacefully when federal, state and local officers reached their home.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said at the time homemade explosive devices were found at the home. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Louisville reported Thursday that the Masseys do not face any federal charges.
A call to Danny Massey’s attorney in Henderson on Thursday was not returned.
Senter said she will recommend 15-year sentences for both men on the kidnapping charge. The range under Kentucky law is 10 to 20 years. She’ll also recommend the maximum five-year sentence for witness intimidation. The minimum is one year.
“We are not recommending probation,” Senter added.
Both men will be sentenced in Hopkins County Court on Monday, March 23.
