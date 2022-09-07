Before the regularly scheduled meeting, the Hopkins County School Board held a tax hearing for the 2022-2023 general tax rates.
The tax rate will be 68.2 cents per $100 for real estate property, and 5.9 cents of that will go to the building fund to participate in the FSPK program. The personal property tax rate will be 68.2 cents per $00, and the motor vehicle tax will be 54.7 cents per $100. The aircraft and watercraft were exempt from taxation per KRS 132.200 (18) and (19), respectively.
School board chairman Steve Faulk said the tax rate is not subject to recall.
“It is the same tax rate we had for the previous year,” he said.
During the meeting, the school board approved to closeout project site acquisition for the property located at 2135 North Main St., along with requesting proposals for the architectural and engineering services for the renovation of the property.
In other news, the school board:
- recognized the Governor’s Scholars Program, Governor’s School for the Arts, and Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs students.
- approved the appointment of Dr. Andy Belcher to the Local Evaluation
- Appeals Panel.
- approved KETS invoice payments to Encore for $22,388.50 for a cabling project at James Madison Middle School and for $70,655 computers for the district.
- approved a memorandum of agreement contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for locally operated Career and Technical Education.
- approved a RICOH copier for Jesse Stuart Elementary School.
- approved a memorandum of agreement with Christ the King School for the 2022-2023 school year.
- approved the 2022-2023 calendar committee.
- approved a memorandum of agreement with Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children for the 2022-2023 school year.
- approved easement agreement for Southside Elementary School property.
- approved the appointment of a certified employee to the LEAP Committee.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board will be 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at the central office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.