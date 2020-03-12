Despite Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urging churches on Wednesday to cancel worship services this week as part of his recommendation that people avoid large gatherings to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, two local pastors say they have no immediate plans to do so.
First Baptist Church pastor Dr. Kevin Maples said Beshear’s statement had an impact on their day, Wednesday.
“It’s created a lot of disruption, so today, instead of being productive, we’re dealing with constant phone calls asking us how we’re going to respond to the Governor,” he said. “We certainly need to be very cautious, but we also have to be reasonable.”
Maples said as a church, they will be closely watching updates from the CDC and other health officials to discern what the threat is and what precautions to take.
“Based on the knowledge that we have about cases in Kentucky and where they’re located, our current plans are to try and take extra precautions, avoid physical contact, use disinfectant on doorknobs and all those things,” he said. “We’re going to advise people to evaluate their own health and age and to participate accordingly. If you’re an elderly person with a respiratory problem, you’re obviously at a much higher risk if you contract the coronavirus, so that person needs to take that into consideration and decide if it’s best for them to stay home.”
First United Methodist pastor Dr. John Kalz said their church will hold its Sunday services but they will be taking precautions.
“Our plan, as of right now, is to continue to hold services at regular times,” he said. “We recommend that people that feel particularly vulnerable or feel like they need to stay home, we want them to know that there are options available for them.”
Kalz said the church will continue to monitoring the situation.
“We’re putting extra effort into cleaning the facility. We’re going to put extra care into reaching out and checking on and making sure that people who are most vulnerable, because of a variety of circumstances, are cared for by the church and engaged,” he said. “If we need to make a different call on what we’re doing, as far as gatherings in the future, we’ll communicate that and make it flexible.”
Congregants who choose not to attend in person at either church are invited to join through their various streaming platforms — whether it’s YouTube, Facebook, the internet or radio.
