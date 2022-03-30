Although Pizza Hut opened its doors three weeks ago, today they officially cut their ribbon as a new business on the south end of town.
“Since we moved here the sales have more than doubled,” Pizza Hut General Manager Chris Barnes said. “We also have french fries, wings and cheesesteaks, which many people don’t know about. We stay open later every day now because we are so busy.”
“We are so excited to be here, and to be a part of the community,” Pizza Hut Area Coach Sarah Demko said.
The new Pizza Hut is open for pickup, drive-thru, carryout and delivery. The new location can be found at 315 S. Main Street in Madisonville.
