Back in Time

By all accounts, Dean Dowdy, pictured above, was a distinguished educator, musician and gentleman. He was founder and band director of the Madisonville High School Band and later the Madisonville North Hopkins band program for 39 years. The quality of both his teaching and performance groups is legendary among music educators throughout the state. Dowdy was the first inductee into the Phi Beta Mu Kentucky Bandmasters's Fraternity's Hall of Fame.

Back in time

