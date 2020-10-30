Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Thursday:
Donald Hart, 50, of Nebo, was charged Wednesday with 25 counts of possession or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
Douglas Todd, 52, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Lawrence Kinney, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Joseph Kurtz, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
