Louisiana man facing auto theft, meth charges

A Louisiana man will be in a Hopkins County courtroom Friday to face six charges after authorities say he drove a stolen car toward Madisonville with methamphetamine inside.
The Kentucky State Police say Brook Simpson, 29, of Downsville, Louisiana was stopped for speeding Sunday night on Interstate 69, about two miles north of Hanson. A trooper determined Simpson's car was stolen from Louisiana, and he was carrying meth.
Simpson was taken to the Hopkins County Jail, where he was held Tuesday on $2,000 bond. Simpson is charged with receiving stolen property, speeding, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
