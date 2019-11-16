Back in Time

Bob Simmons, at lectern, was a longtime fixture in Madisonville politics. The Democrat served multiple terms as a city councilman and even ran for mayor at one time. Here, we believe Simmons is speaking at a political forum hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce in the early '90s. At the table in the background includes Tom Clinton, third from left, the former executive editor of The Messenger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.