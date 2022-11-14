Kentucky Department of Agriculture is offering young people in K-12 across the Commonwealth an opportunity to flex their artistic muscles with its annual Poster and Essay Contest.
The theme of the 2023 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture is Everywhere,” encouraging contestants to illustrate in words or pictures how agriculture impacts their everyday world.
“Agriculture is everywhere. It’s in the things we eat, the things we wear, the places we live,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Emphasizing the importance agriculture plays in our everyday lives reveals its importance in all we do and have. This year’s contest allows students to give that knowledge greater thought.”
Students can submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry—which can include photographs or digitally designed artwork. Each entry must include the written theme and must be postmarked by March 3, 2023.
Winners will be notified by Friday, April 14, 2023. Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2023 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year. Winning entries will be displayed in Commissioner Quarles’ Frankfort office and at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.
