Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Shawn L. Amar, 36, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with possession of controlled substance, first-degree, second offense (methamphetamine) and improper display of registration plates.
• Jeannia N. Dukes, 47, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs, first offense and possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
• David D. Tolliver, 55, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• David C. Brackney, 18, of Madisonville was charged Monday with harassing communications on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Bret A. Burks, 59, of Madisonville was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Shawn A. Cobb, 29, of Madisonville was charged Monday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Brittany Leibenguth, 33, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified).
• Norman W. Rigney, 37, of Madisonville was charged Monday with criminal trespassing, third-degree.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Terrill L. Lam, 59, of Earlington was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place third or more offense in 12 months.
• Ashley M. LeGrand, 26, of Madisonville was charged Monday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
• Meagan E. Sallee, 27, of Central City was charged Monday with assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury) on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Michael W. Young, 33, of Madisonville was charged Monday with disorderly conduct, second-degree, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury and menacing on a Hopkins County warrant.
