The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Lunch & Learn workshop, Tuesday, Jan. 11, from noon to 1p.m. at the MTEC Building located at 755 Industrial Drive, in Madisonville. The focus on this presentation will be about Workforce Programs, Resources and Incentives.
Guest speaker Molly Deahl who is the Business Liaison of the West Kentucky Workforce Board provides employment-related services to businesses and customers within the Pennyrile area. She represents the Workforce Board on various community and business groups. Her office is located at the JobNet Career Center in Madisonville, where she serves as the primary contact for the Career Center operations.
“I will be talking about programs and services available through the West Kentucky Workforce Board that are geared toward assisting business and industry with workforce recruitment and retention. I’ll also be giving information on tax incentives available through the state, based on hiring individuals that historically have barriers to employment,” Deahl.
The lunch & learn workshop is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Lunch will be provided. For more information on how to purchase a ticket call 270-821-3435.
