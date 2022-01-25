The February calendar is up, while events and classes are officially back after taking a short hiatus due to tornado relief efforts.
If you are looking to start a new hobby or try out your artistic hand, check out the offerings that will be available starting Feb. 3.
Feb. 3 is the new members orientation where all new members are required to attend. This event is to help get acclimated to the rules and the environment of the Makerspace. Class is planned to take one hour but could take up to two depending on attendance. Orientation is free but registration is required. Orientation is for current members of Kentucky Movers and Makers. If you are not a member but would like to join, please go to, kentuckymoversandmakers.com/become-a-member.html
Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. is Demo Day at Movers and Makers. This program is designed for people to see how the local makers use the maker space. All are welcome to attend, no tickets required.
Feb. 10 is a Valentine’s Cookie and Cake Decorating event. This class is aimed for those who want to learn the basics of cookie and cake decorating with local baker, Karen Elliot. Each person will receive a Wilton Cake Decorating kit and a decorator’s icing bottle to take home. You will also receive a small box to load up your goodies to take home with you. This class is a great way to spend your morning with family or friends. All Movers and Makers members will receive 10% off this class. Cost is $30, deadline to register for this class is Feb. 5.
For more information on any of these events feel free to call Movers and Makers directly at 270-825-8144.
