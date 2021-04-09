Even in the midst of a pandemic, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library still took time to celebrate National Library Week.
National Library Week started Sunday and continues the rest of the week. To celebrate this year, the library took to online social media events that patrons could participate in.
On the library’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/hcmplibrary — you can find challenge giveaways to enter. Today’s challenge — #FoodieFriday — asks for participants to share their experiences in cooking whether mastering a new recipe or experiencing a local meal from a restaurant. Saturday’s challenge is called #SocialSaturday, where you share ways with how you are connecting with family, friends and the community.
Each time you participate in one of the challenges, you are entered into a drawing for a $50 Hopkins County Chamber Check. Participants in the challenge should also use #hcmpl.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, events went fully online starting last year.
Shanna Turner — the Children and Young Adult Services and Outreach Coordinator for the library — said last year they did an online spirit week where patrons and visitors to their Facebook page participated. That also had a What Are You Reading Wednesday and other activities.
“It is a little more low-key, even more so than last year,” said HCMPL Director
Joel Meador.
COVID-19, like other businesses, impacted the HCMPL as well by limiting the number of people that are allowed in the building, eliminating seating in the library and limiting the number of usable computers, but it also gave the library a chance to enhance online services for the patrons.
“We, as a staff, got together and brainstormed ways we could continue to serve in particular ways we could help people during the pandemic,” said Meador, adding that one of the bigger changes while the library had to close last year was turning the Wifi on full time. “We turned our Wifi on 24/7 so if people who wanted to get Internet access outside of the building, could pull up outdoors and still access the Internet.”
Many virtual programs were operated through Zoom.
“We had a couple of Kentucky authors talk about books they had written,” Meador said. “We’ve had a lot of other author talks online. We have done trivia programs, and we do online story hours for kids.”
The online resources were for both adults and children.
“We have added a service called Creative Bug for art classes with templates you can download,” he said. “We have America’s News, which has lots of newspapers from across as well as regional and local newspapers. That’s nice because during the pandemic, we are not able to provide a physical copy of a newspaper because we can’t quarantine it properly and sanitize it the way we can books. That’s been one of my favorite resources we have been able to provide.”
The library also added a resource called Black Life in America, which is another news resource that goes back to the 1800s.
“It is good for genealogy, school research and it has a number of Black historical publications in it,” said Meador.
Online e-books have also become even more popular with the pandemic, according to Meador, along with a program called Universal Class that offers over 500 classes that patrons can take either to go towards a professional life or a hobby. Some classes even count as continuing education credits.
While working to still serve the community, the library is also asking for additional funding from different entities to continue operations and to replace staff that was lost.
The library has requested a $30,000 increase from $180,000 to $210,000 from the City of Madisonville, an increase in funding from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court from $240,000 to $283,000 and $36,000 from Dawson Springs.
“We would be able to continue the services we offer now, and we would be able to return to normal operations,” Meador said. “Prior to the pandemic, the 2019-2020 fiscal year, our funding was reduced and we had to cut our hours and let additional staff go. The pandemic hit, and then it negated some of that somewhat and we had to cut hours anyway. If we get the full funding, we will be able to continue offering the online services we are offering now, and we will be able to resume normal operating hours. One of the big things for us is that we will be able to fill needed positions. We are down one full-time and one part-time position.”
Despite operating during a pandemic and working to restore funding, Meador said National Library Week is still a time to reflect on the value of the public library.
“I look at the public library as the living room of the community,” he said. “When I would say that in the past, I would view it as an actual indoor space that you have where people come in and connect with other people, connect with the world through computers and technology and connect with information. When the pandemic hit, you see the public library is so much more than just what is in the walls of the building.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.