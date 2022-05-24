Madisonville will be bulking up their summer events calendar with another free event for the community to enjoy. The Summer Concert Series will take place the first and third Friday of every month running from June through September, on the First United Bank Plaza Stage.
Mayor Kevin Cotton shared, “We have received so many comments from residents in Madisonville to have more downtown events and to focus on promoting our local and regional artists. The Summer Concert Series will be FREE to attend and feature those local and regional talents all while providing families with an intimate concert setting at the First United Bank Plaza. While families are waiting for the concert to start, they can dine and shop at a variety of our downtown businesses.”
The artists have not been released yet, but the concerts will take place on the following dates, so be sure to mark your calendars:
June 3 and 17
July 1 and 15
Aug. 5 and 19
Sept. 2
For more information on the concert series be sure to check MadisonvilleLiving.com.
