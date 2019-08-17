The mother of the two children injured in an Aug. 8 incident that led to the arrest of a man is now facing assault charges connected to the investigation, according to a report from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
Hannah Harrell, 21, of Earlington was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of criminal abuse, second degree on a child 12 or under. On Friday Aug. 9, deputies arrested Caleb Cobb, 25, and charged him with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence after officers say he assaulted Harrell's two children, who had been left in his care at 309 Partridge Drive at Quail Run Apartments.
Police say Cobb fled the apartment complex before they arrived on the scene earlier this month. The next day detectives say they found Cobb hiding in a field off Farmers Crossing Road in White Plains. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on a failure to appear charge. The additional charges followed.
The two children had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained to the head, according to reports. Both Harrell and Cobb are being lodged in the Hopkins County Jail. Cobb's bond has been set at $500,000.
