A White Plains woman was airlifted following serious injuries sustained after her vehicle collided with a tree on Thursday.
According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Major Charlie Young, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle collision around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 813 and Drakes Creek Road.
Young reported that Misty Carlton, 47, was operating a 2005 Chrysler 300 while traveling north on Highway 813.
Reports indicate that Carlton crossed into the opposing lane exiting the left side of the roadway into a ditch and later colliding into a tree.
According to Young, the investigation is still ongoing.
