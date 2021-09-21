A Nebo man was charged Friday with drug trafficking and operating a motor vehicle under the influence after a traffic stop in Providence.
Joseph Walton, 25, was charged with third-degree trafficking in controlled substances and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs after Providence Police Officers received calls of a reckless driver around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Officers conducted the traffic stop at Big Dog’s Gym in Providence.
According to police, Walton was given a series of sobriety tests and placed under arrest for a DUI.
During a search of the vehicle, police reported they found containers of prescription drugs that had been filled on Thursday.
Police said the inspection of these containers revealed a “large quantity of these drugs was already missing.”
Police said their investigation revealed Walton had transferred these drugs “illegally to at least one other person.”
Walton was housed in the Webster County Jail where he still remains housed as of Monday afternoon on a 10% Deposit Bond of $10,000.
No court date has been set yet for Walton by press time.
