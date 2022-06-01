Preparing for the 2022-23 school year and beyond was the focus of the May meeting of the Dawson Springs Board of Education.
At the forefront of the Board’s discussion was the “Open Borders” legislation recently passed by the Commonwealth.
House Bill 563, passed in the 2021 state legislative session, goes into affect July 1 and allow students to attend a school outside their district. The bill requires local school boards to develop and approve a policy for open borders.
For DSPS, that policy already exists.
“ ‘Open Borders’ is here, it’s legal, and we have open enrollment right now,” said Superintendent Leonard Whalen. “We need to get the word out that we’re in the top 10% of high schools in the state, we’ve got open enrollment right now — preschool through 12, we’re here, and we’re open for business.”
Board members Vicki Allen, Tracy Stone, Wes Ausenbaugh, Kent Dillingham, and Carol Niswonger offered suggestions for advertising open enrollment, which included signage at the four entrances/exits to town, newspaper ads, webpage advertisements, as well as using social media to the district’s advantage.
“We’ve always had a good working rapport with Hopkins County and Caldwell County--and I’d like that to stay that way,” Whalen said. “At the same time, we have to be looking out for the longevity of our district.”
Whalen provided relief for concerns regarding transportation for students residing outside of Dawson Springs city limits. “We’re probably going to start running buses outside the city boundaries next year,” he said. “The tornado set us back some as far as student numbers, but we are as good as there is out there academically, and we are going to push forward.”
The district’s Director of Finance, Amanda Almon, explained the positive impact the Open Borders policy could have on the budget. “If we get more kiddos to come here--we get our membership up--funding also follows,” she said. “I’m really hoping that we can get out there and say ‘Hey, come to Dawson Springs--we’re a great school district’ and it will build us back up.”
In his report, Principal Todd Marshall explained that the Jr./Sr. High School was recently “ranked 37 out of 377 in US News and World Reports.”
“That puts our Jr./Sr. High in the top 10% in the state, and our elementary is on fire right now--in a good way,” reiterated Whalen.
While approving the working budget for the next school year which begins on July 1, the Board opted to use Western Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or SAFE funds, to order two International 78-passenger school buses, one International special needs bus, and three Chevrolet Suburban vehicles, of which are “all new,” according to Whalen. Almon echoed that SAFE monies are only eligible to be spent on certain projects and expenditures cannot be utilized for salaries and benefits.
Guidance Counselor Brannigan Ethridge announced additional scholarships earned by the DSHS Class of 2022 that have not yet been published: Christen Stanley, $150 Music Central Scholarship; Gabe Workman, $200 Dawson Springs Band Scholarship; Brylee Spurlin, $500 Stephanie Russell Midkiff Memorial Scholarship; Jordan Thomas, $250 Professional Women of Dawson Springs Scholarship; Avery Buntin, $250 Professional Women of Dawson Springs Scholarship; Maddie Huddleston, $1000 Logan McKnight Memorial Scholarship; Abby Garrett, $2500 Derek & Brandi Somerville Scholarship; and Austin McCutchen, $2500 Webster County Veterans Association Auxiliary Member Scholarship.
In other news, the Board:
• increased preschool tuition from $15 to $20 per day for eligible three and four year-olds beginning in the 2022-2023 school year. “If we increase $5 a day to a total of $20 per day, we would still be commensurate or cheaper than most of our surrounding child care facilities,” said Kristin Merrill, Director of District-Wide Programs, in her proposal. “This does not include our lower families of four year-olds, three year-olds with a developmental delay, or students who are eligible for the Childcare Assistance Program (CCAP)--they will continue to receive child care services at no charge to their families.”
• received a report from Dawson Springs Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward, in which she addressed summer learning materials. “Every student will be sent home with TCM, or Teacher Created Materials, to work with over the summer that will prepare them for their upcoming grade level,” she explained. “These materials will cover reading, math, science, social studies, and writing, and pencils, paper, and other needed supplies and materials will also be provided by FRYSC.”
• awarded the HVAC project contract to Mechanical Consultants with a base bid of $3,505,800.00 and to include the alternate bid of $130,250.00.
• approved $15,890.00 for the testing, adjusting, and balancing for the high school’s HVAC project to Thermal Balance, Inc.
• commissioned Performance Commissioning Agency in the amount of $15,960.00 for commissioning of the high school’s HVAC project.
• retained Duguid, Gentry and Associates, P.S.C. as school district auditor for Fiscal Year 2023 at an anticipated approximate cost of $16,645.
• will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (meal program) for 2022-2023.
• contracted with the Hopkins County Health Department to continue to provide a satellite clinic site at a rate of $15,600 which will provide school nurse for the district for the 2022-23 school session.
• will allow the YMCA to use District parking lots as needed Monday through Friday during the summer months of 2022 to distribute meals to school-aged children for the YMCA Summer Food Program.
• will contribute up to $20,000 towards a SRO (School Resource Officer) in collaboration with the City of Dawson Springs and/or the Hopkins County Fiscal Court and/or Sheriffs Department and authorize Superintendent Whalen to work directly with those entities to obtain a potential agreement to provide SRO services for the 2022-2023 school year.
• will apply a stipend for all classified district-level coordinators or directors who possess an associate’s degree ($1,500) or a bachelor’s degree ($2,500).
• renewed the current elementary curriculum specialist position for 200 contract days for the 2022-2023 school year.
• acknowledged the lone retirement in the district. Elementary Instructional Assistant Glenda Franklin will retire effective June 30, after spending most of her career in kindergarten. “As the seniors came down the hall for their last walk-through, most of them stopped to hug me,” said Franklin. “Once you have them in your class, they are always your kids.”
