In recognizing people in the Hall of Fame at all levels it is oftentimes more than the athletes themselves. You cannot see what you see at any level in sports without coaches and boosters.
When Hopkins County Central High School inducts this year’s Hall of Fame class on Friday, September 15, 2023, they are going to bring in a coach and a booster that have been instrumental in the Storm’s athletic programs.
VICKIE WINDERS FOXFox has been a cheer and dance coach for 45 years. Her longevity alone is Hall of Fame worthy notwithstanding the fact she has had numerous state and national championships.
Vickie Winders grew up in Mortons Gap, Kentucky in the very athletic home of her parents, Oscar and Dorothy Winders.
Fox is a graduate of South Hopkins High School and Murray State University. She has been a lifelong educator in the Hopkins County Schools.
Her brothers, Wallace Winders and Jackie Winders, played basketball at Mortons Gap High School. Jackie actually held the State basketball record at one time for the most points scored in a single game.
Her brother, Bobby Winders, was on the South Hopkins High School basketball team that went to the boys’ state tournament for two years in a row.
The interesting part of that story is her mother did not get to attend the State Tournament. As Fox noted, “My mother was pregnant and ready to give birth to me. She attended the Regional basketball tournament in which Bobby won but she did not get to attend the state tournament because I was born during that time”.
Her two older sisters, Phyllis Winders Bowman and Linda Winders Martin, were both cheerleaders at Mortons Gap Junior High and South Hopkins High School. Linda Martin went on to cheer collegiately at Austin Peay University.
The Hall of Fame is something in the Winders (Fox) tradition as both Jackie Winders and Bobby Winders are in the Hopkins Central Hall of Fame. Both of her sisters’ cheer teams were inducted into the South Hopkins High School Hall of Fame.
Fox got her start as a cheerleading coach at White Plains Junior High School. At that time there was a County cheer championship. The team’s goal at the start of the season was to win the County cheer championship which through dedication and hard work they were able to do during Fox’s first season of coaching.
Fox has gone on to coach dance at Hopkins County Central High School and has been recognized statewide.
She has won the Kentucky State championship 14 times with the Hopkins Central dance team, High Voltage. They were three time State Grand champions.
They have won the National Dance Alliance National Hip Hop Championship twice. They have also won the Eastern Dance Association National Pom Championship seven times.
Fox was very humble in accepting her nomination stating, “I dedicate this honor to my late parents, Oscar and Dorothy Winders, and all of my brothers and sisters who showed me how to set goals, work hard, believe in yourself, and never give up on a dream no matter how hard it may seem to achieve”.
MARK METCALFEMark Metcalfe is Hall of Fame worthy not necessarily because he was a great athlete at Hopkins Central or one of its predecessor schools. Likewise he was not a coach at the high school or middle school level.
Metcalfe’s credentials for the Hall of Fame have been based upon his being a booster and longtime supporter of Hopkins Central Storm athletics.
Metcalfe grew up in Madisonville in the home of his parents, Bill and Bonnie Metcalfe. He was a 1978 graduate of North Hopkins High School and a 1982 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.
He is married to his wife, Penny, and they are part of a longstanding and historical family business in our community.
Metcalfe’s grandfather started Pleasantview Greenhouse on Princeton Road in Madisonville. Mark Metcalfe is the third generation in the greenhouse business and the fourth generation in
the nursery business. Mark and his wife, Penny, are the sole owners of Metcalfe Florists and Metcalfe Landscaping in conjunction with Pleasantview Greenhouse properties.
On the athletic scene Mark has two children who played sports at Hopkins Central, Will Metcalfe, who was a golfer, basketball player and tennis player.
His daughter, Caitlin Metcalfe Moore, was also a golfer, basketball player and tennis player.
During the time and continuing thereafter Metcalfe has been an integral part of supporting Storm athletic programs not only by sponsoring teams but also providing guidance and expertise in those areas which are often overlooked.
A great example of Metcalfe’s contributions was the fact that the Hopkins Central boys and girls for many years have hosted a golf invitational tournament. When you host an Invitational, you typically feed and provide iced drinks and water for the teams.
Metcalfe, through his generosity even after his children were no longer in sports, was one of the backbone sponsors of the golf tournament. He was very generous in allowing Storm boosters to use his ice machine at his office to provide ice throughout the hot summer days of the golf tournaments.
Current Hopkins Central Principal Mike Zimmer said it best, “We could not have done many of the things we have done in our athletic program without Mark Metcalfe’s generosity”.
Former Hopkins Central Principal Susanne Wolford shared a similar experience. She stated, “One time we were having a problem with a tree on the school grounds to honor former Coach Ed Roberts. Mark Metcalfe came and inspected the tree.”
Wolford added, “A few days later I was noticing the tree looked better. Mark Metcalfe had simply replaced the tree”.
Today Metcalfe’s days are oftentimes spent cooking for civic events and playing a little golf. He also spends a great deal of his time with his grandsons, Knox, Jackson and Carter.
It is always great when non-athletes are recognized for their part in making sports so special.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.