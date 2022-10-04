This past Saturday kicked off the first free movie showing, with “The Sandlot,” at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville. The City of Madisonville, will be showing a different movie every Saturday this month, from a different park or plaza throughout town.
“It went great,” Events Director for The City of Madisonville, Luci Bess said. “ There were roughly 300 in attendance. The community and families were spread out over Elmer Kelley Stadium. Both on the field and throughout the stands. The screen provided by The Eric Group was larger than I could’ve imagined! Some brought blankets and created picnic style set up’s while others brought lawn chairs or sat in the stands. We are very appreciative of Western Kentucky Travel Ball who helped us out in the concession popping and serving the free popcorn and drinks provided by the City of Madisonville.”
Be sure to mark your calendar for this coming Saturday at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Football Field, where the city will be showing Remember The Titans.
