Madisonville residents can show their patriotism Sunday during the American Legion Post 6 Veterans Day Parade.
Parade Chair Donald Carroll said the parade is a tradition even though the parade this year will not be as big as in previous years.
“This is the 57th annual parade,” he said.
Right now, there are about 40 floats or organizations signed up to participate in the parade. Carroll said that is down from previous years which normally have around 100 participating.
He said Fort Campbell was contacted to see if anyone from the Army Post wanted to participate, but the soldiers are on maneuvers for the entire month of November.
“Usually, they have several of their people and a band sometimes,” said Carroll.
Signed on to participate in the parade are a girl scout troop, a boy scout troop, cheerleading teams, most of the fire departments, ambulance services, and some classic car clubs, he said.
“Right now, I have only gotten one band committed,” said Carroll. “I don’t know if the others will do it or not.”
He believes the reason there are not as many participating in the parade this year is because of COVID-19. That was also the reason the legion did not have the parade last year.
Dennis Dane, a two-time recipient of the Purple Heart who fought in Vietnam, will be the Parade Marshall, he said.
The parade will begin around 2 p.m. on Sunday, with floats and participants meeting in the Baptist Health Deaconess parking lot, he said.
“We come out of North Street, go up by the Veterans Park, and then we proceed south on Main Street to McCoy Avenue, and that is where it disbands,” said Carroll.
There will be a grandstand set up in front of the Old Courthouse on Main Street announcing the floats as they pass by.
The legion has about 3,000 small American flags that the boy scouts, ROTC, and the Junior Auxiliary League Post 6 will be passing to the crowd gathered to watch the parade. They will visit area nursing homes to pass out the remainder of the flags.
Carroll said they will be giving away plaques for first, second, and third place winners in the float competition and an award for the most patriotic float.
“What we have done this year is we had some money left over from two years ago, so we have utilized that money without having to go out and ask for assistance from our vendors,” he said.
Although the deadline to participate was Oct. 31, he said they will accept participants right before the parade starts.
Anyone interested in participating in the parade can email vetsparade@yahoo.com. Carroll will then send a form to fill out and return to Post 6.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.