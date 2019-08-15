Illuminating work

Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
Randall Word, far right, the on-site supervisor with the city's electric department, and his team, from left to right, Willie Sisk and Reed Smiley, placed one of six light polls installed Wednesday at Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial Park in Madisonville. According to Word, the new LED lights for the updated play place will be fully operational in a few weeks. Bids are currently out for new rubber mulch. After the mulch is installed, the newest portion of the park will be ready for play, said Mayor Kevin Cotton.
