Everyone is invited to experience the magic and charm of Madisonville’s first annual Christmas Bazaar Food & Retail Vendor Fair taking place December 10 & 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the City Park. Food trucks will be located in the park selling their hot items for all to enjoy while you get to shop the individual vendor booths. Retail vendors will have the opportunity to sell their handcrafted items, art, décor and more!
“During our Harvest Fest event, we heard from so many vendors that requested more vendor fair type of events. This allows the vendors to setup and for people to come out and shop local. While they are shopping, people can enjoy food from a variety of local and regional food trucks,” Emily Locke, PR Director for the City of Madisonville.
In addition to shopping and food, Santa will be at the event providing free photo opportunities for the children, just be sure to bring your own phone or camera. This fun festive event is one for the entire family to enjoy.
Vendor applications are currently being accepted now through December 3. There is no fee for the vendors, and this event is free to the public. If you are a vendor looking to participate, applications are available at City Hall or Madisonvilleliving.com. Upon application completion you may email directly to elocke@madisonvillegov.com with a copy of your business license, or you may drop off all documents to City Hall. More information to come.
