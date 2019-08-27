Back in Time

Photo submitted by the Historical Society of Hopkins County

In this undated photo submitted by the Historical Society of Hopkins County, both the home and the individuals look like something out of a magazine. The stately manor and beautiful attire worn by those pictured add a certain amount of Southern charm. Though no details accompanied the photo, it is believed the home was in Madisonville. If you recognize the home or the people, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

Back in Time

