The flu comes around every year and with it comes a flu vaccine.
But medical professionals say it is even more crucial this year to get the vaccine because of COVID-19.
“It is important to get it this year more than any other year,” said Fancy Lambdin, a nurse practitioner at Health First Community Health Center in Earlington.
Jerry Rickard, pharmacist and owner of Hometown Pharmacy, said the vaccine is made every year with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration.
“The vaccine is made specific for that year, what they think is going to show up,” said Rickard. “Some years it does better than others. They try to project what’s going to be coming out for that year.”
Samantha Martin, another pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy, said there are two doses, a high dose for people aged 65 and older and the regular vaccine that protects against four different strains of the flu.
“It is good to get a flu shot, especially if you are elderly, if you have a tendency to have pneumonia, diabetes, just a lot of risk factors that can get you in the hospital,” said Martin.
The vaccine is covered by most insurance companies with the cash price, for those without insurance, varying between $25 to $35, depending on the location.
“It may just depend on the vendor who they are getting the flu shot from because there is a cost for the flu vaccine, plus the facility adds a cost to administer the flu vaccine,” said Jenna Jerger, marketing and outreach director with Health First Community Health Center.
There are two programs at Health First that can help uninsured individuals receive the flu vaccine, Jerger said. Presumptive Eligibility Medicaid, which is temporary coverage for individuals that do not currently have insurance. There are no income limits and no age limits, but the deadline to enroll is November 30.
“It covers all essential services and a flu vaccine is considered one of those,” Jerger said.
The second is Kentucky Children Health Insurance Program, KCHP, which is for families and allows children access to the flu vaccine. Tara Tapp-Kolodey can help people enroll in both programs at Health First.
Hometown Pharmacy is located at 1913 South Main Street in Madisonville and the closest location for Health First is located at 107 East Main Street in Earlington.
Flu vaccines are offered at most pharmacies and health care facilities, call ahead to double check availability.
