After not holding their basket raffle since COVID-19 started, the annual Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville fund raiser returned for 2022, raising $4,037 for United Way of the Coalfield.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they were very pleased with the generous support of the employees this year.
“All of the basket contents are donated by our employees,” she said. “We had 13 baskets donated which is a little less than in some prior years, but we are very pleased with the outcome this year. ”
She said they did not hold the raffle the last few years because the hospital felt it was more important to give staff time to focus on the patients and their own health throughout the pandemic. The hospital also felt that the lobby being closed would affect sales to visitors and the public.
“We normally hold the raffle in the late fall, so it was fun to change it up and have spring and summer-themed baskets this time,” said Quinn.
All the money raised from the basket raffle went to United Way of the Coalfield.
“The United Way does so much for our local community members of all age groups, and we are blessed to be partners with them,” said Quinn.
Don Howerton, executive director of UWC, said the funds will benefit United Way agencies and support local needs.
“Participation in our raffles or other events helps to bolster the efforts of local companies and businesses along with individuals who give donations to our yearly campaign,” he said.
Each of Baptist Health’s employees has fought valiantly and suffered personally from the effects of COVID over the last three years.
“For them to once again step up to support their local United Way is phenomenal,” said Howerton. “We are so grateful, so impressed with their dedication, and truly honor them for the heroes they are.”
The basket winners were a mix of employees, visitors, and the general public. The winners were Mandy Qualls, April Brown, Kim Smith, Le’Anna Camplen, Kathy Russell, Michelle Mullen, Tess Ashmore, Amy Cruz, Kacy Hopkins, Denise Roe, Karen Gray, Mary Riggs, and Judy Yoder.
Quinn encourages any business or individual who can to support United Way in its mission. Even small donations can do a lot of good.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.