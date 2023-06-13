The Hopkins County School Board heard an update on the progress on the new Hanson Elementary School.
Bill Boyd, the president of A&K Construction, told the board that work on demolishing the old building has commenced.
“We did not meet our date to start demolishing the building because there were some issues that we ran into,” he said. “We will work through those and get that thing coming down hopefully, if not late this week, the first of next week.”
Boyd said they are still planning on the demolition process taking two weeks to complete.
He commended the board and the Hanson staff for quickly packing their items to get them moved to the new school.
“I have put together a team to help distribute all those boxes into the different classrooms,” said Boyd.
He added that A&K is working to get temporary occupancy permission for the new school so that teachers can start setting up their classrooms. He said they should have that by the end of next week.
“We really need our teachers to get in that new building in July to get their classrooms ready,” said Superintendent Amy Smith.
She said the teachers and staff were eager to see the inside of the building once it is completed. Employees had a walk-through of the new building around the time school ended.
“It answered a lot of questions,” said Smith. “They are eager and ready to get in there.”
Boyd said the windows are continuing to be installed, The south stairwell should be completed soon and they will start on the north stairwell later this week or early next week. Sidewalks around the building should be completed by the end of next week.
“The architecture team went through today and put together a list of things that need to be corrected,” he said. “The guys will get to work on that as well.”
Boyd said materials are still being delivered, but they are coming on schedule. If something changes, the board will know as soon as they do.
Representatives from A&K Construction were asked to be at every school board meeting until the new Hanson Elementary building is completed. They will be at next June and both July meetings.
The school board also heard the first reading of policy updates for the 2023-2024 school year.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said these are the legally mandated updates for the upcoming school year.
They also reviewed procedure updates for the 2023-2024 school year.
In other news, the school board:
• recognized PressPoint “Best In” award winners.
• approved KETS payments to Encore for $10,408.40 for a subscription renewal and to AT&T for $5,000 for district-wide Telco voice lines.
• approved payment invoices to Palmer Hamilton/Kerr Workplace Solutions for $102,346.13 and to HON/Kerr Workplace Solutions for $75,013.56 for furniture for the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved a contract with Hopkins County Health Department for school nurses for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with Webster County Board of Education for vision impaired services for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved an agreement with Evansville Association for the Blind for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved a full utilization agreement with Audubon Area Head Start for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved a memorandum of agreement with Murray State University for student internships and student practicum in counseling and human services for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan Progress review.
• approved charter bus companies for school trips for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved a 10% SBDM 2022-2023 carryover funds request for 12 schools.
• approved the 2023-2024 surety/fidelity performance bonds.
• approved distribution of the Mary Long Scholarship Fund to be distributed to two Hopkins County Central High School students for $2,000 each.
• approved to accept the banking bid from First United Bank & Trust Company for a contract period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
• approved a pledge of collateral agreement with First United Bank & Trust Company.
• approved to award bids for uniforms and mop services to Cintas, for gym floor finishing to Timberland Passage, and for fire alarm services to Alpha Mechanical.
• approved the certified and classified staffing report for the 2023-2024 school year.
• approved the 2023-2024 code of acceptable behavior ad discipline.
• approved the 2022-2023 Hopkins County Schools amended school calendar.
• approved a partnership of agreement wit Georgetown College.
• approved the 2023-2024 employee handbooks.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26 at the Central Administration Office.
