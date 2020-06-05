Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Timothy G. King, 52, of Crofton was charged Thursday with contempt of court in Christian County.
• Kristin N. Miller, 27, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public intoxication and first-degree possession of synthetic drugs.
• Jarron L. Ramsey, 32, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday as a fugitive from Clarksville, Tennessee.
• Mark A. Stewart, 41, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Thursday:
• Cynthia S. Stevens, 58, of Dawson Springs was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
