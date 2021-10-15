Members of the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board received an update on the sports complex project and a virtual tour of the preliminary conceptual plans of the complex at their meeting Thursday night.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said he and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. had been in meetings this week talking about the layout of the complex and continuing to work on keeping the costs within the budget for the project.
“It does look like we will be right at budget,” said Cotton. “We budgeted a total of both city and county investment to be right at $12 million. We’re going to be right at those numbers.”
During the virtual tour, Cotton explained that they found they would be able to possibly add pickleball courts in the complex that would be between the basketball courts.
“We will be able to get eight pickleball courts,” said Cotton. “Indoor tournaments would be possible.”
Cotton said there would be opportunity for banners and sponsorship along parts of the complex, which he said would be an important factor in creating revenue through the complex.
There would also be opportunities for naming rights for courts, with the talks of setting those at 10 year limits that would include a yearly donation.
Cotton also acknowledged that the project is behind schedule.
“We were hoping to have dirt moving by the first of September,” he said. “We just received the grading plans last week. They are not the final plans, and we are able to adjust a few minor things on the grading plan and save $400,000. It is going to be a huge asset to this community, and I think the economic impact on this is going to be unmeasurable.”
Cotton also said after talking with some contractors, they feel confident they could have the project done in around a year.
“As long as supplies are available, they feel comfortable they could have it done in a year,” he said. “Where we’re at now, we’re looking at spring to early summer before any type of major construction can begin. They are hopeful that if we can get the final grading plan approved by engineering and the state … there might be a chance we can get the pad itself at grade and ready, and then in the first part of spring they are ready to get concrete poured and start working.”
Cotton said the total grading for the project would be completed in an estimated three months.
