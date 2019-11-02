A single-engine plane making its final approach crashed near Barkley Regional Airport Thursday night, killing the pilot, officials said.
The plane, a PA 32R Piper Saratoga, crashed north of the airfield, in the area of Woodville Road, according to airport Marketing DirectorEddie Grant.
As first responders from across the area responded to the scene, the airport remained open.
Airport officials said the flight was not commercial.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter confirmed to WPSD Local 6 that the pilot, the only occupant, died in the incident.
Gabe Jones, 17, was outside enjoying the cool weather with his friends when they heard the crash.
"I was building the fire up," said Jones.
"All of a sudden we hear like a bunch of crashes," he said. "We were like, 'well, we're next to a railroad, maybe a train derailed,' " he said.
But as police and emergency crews kept showing up, he said he knew it was more serious.
"Everybody in this county and two counties over is dispatched over here," he said.
Officials did not name the pilot who was killed, and said notification to next of kin was pending.
Grant said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board had been notified and would assist with the investigation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.