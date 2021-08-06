Reporter
Dust Bowl organizer and Light of Chance Executive Director Eric Logan says a “personal vendetta” aimed at him by Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton has forced him to cancel the annual hoops tournament.
Logan confirmed the cancellation of the event this week following conflicts with the city regarding dates for the tourney, which he says were given to another basketball tournament even though he requested the dates first.
Logan said the event has been held for over 38 years and had been planned for Aug. 6-8 at Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville for the last two years.
Logan says the Dust Bowl has grown from several hundred attendees to thousands, with spectators coming from surrounding communities like Owensboro, Hopkinsville, Henderson, and Evansville, and as far away as Chicago and Houston, and everywhere in between.
He says the dates were taken away from the Dust Bowl and given to the Summer Sizzler tournament.
“We have been planning for the last two years for this date, and this event is so big it is not easy just to move,” Logan said.
Logan said he eventually decided to host the popular tourney at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center’s renovated basketball courts on Aug. 6-8, which he said the center approved pending Madisonville Police Department presence at the event.
In a Facebook post, Logan said the request for police presence was denied due to lack of manpower.
Logan said these factors have combined to force the cancellation.
“It is disappointing that we are going to have to cancel this year, but we are looking forward to it next year,” he said.
Over the years, the Dust Bowl has provided a basketball tournament with all proceeds going towards the Light of Chance youth arts program that provides free after school art sessions for students in Madisonville beginning at fifth-grade.
“Not being able to host the Dust Bowl on our planned date jeopardizes the success of the event, compromises its longstanding tradition, and affects the financial support for the kids we serve in the Madisonville community,” he said.
The conflict with Cotton and the city started in 2019, according to Logan.
In May 2019, Logan said he submitted an application to host the 2020 Dust Bowl on July 31 through Aug. 2 but was rejected in August 2019. He said the dates were given to the Summer Sizzler, and was told to choose another date for the Dust Bowl.
Logan chose to host the event on Aug. 7-9, 2020 and then submitted applications for the desired date for the next five years.
When COVID-19 began to spread, all 2020 events were cancelled by the city.
Logan said in April, the city gave the requested 2021 dates for the Dust Bowl to the Summer Sizzler again and was told that his application was received in March of this year and the Summer Sizzler’s application was received in December 2020, which he denies.
“The organizers of the Summer Sizzler submitted their application in December 2020. I submitted mine in August 2019 and resubmitted in June 2020,” he said. “I followed up in March 2021 with a copy of the application.”
Logan provided emails confirming the dates and his request made to the city.
On June 7, Logan addressed the Madisonville City Council, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans about the issue.
Evans said the city had two competing applications, one received on Dec. 15, 2020 and another received on March 16.
At that meeting, Cotton offered the second weekend in August (Aug. 13-15) at Festus Claybon Park for the Dust Bowl. Logan declined that offer, standing by his original request for the Aug. 6-8 weekend, which he maintains he had applied for first.
Cotton said he hates to see the event cancelled.
“I hate that he feels like it is not going to work out well,” he said. “I know the Summer Sizzler did attempt to work with him and together as organizations, and Mr. Logan denied that opportunity, so I think that everybody — including the city — has worked with him and it is his choice to cancel that event. I want everybody to know that we have not done anything for him to cancel this event.”
Logan says that claim is simply untrue.
“No one from the city or Summer Sizzler has ever attempted to partner with me or Light of Chance, Inc., including the main organizers Bobby Johnson, Jr., Chris Price, Idris White or Silas Matchem,” Logan said. “Furthermore, in March of 2019, the City used the Dust Bowl to promote their Friday Night Live featuring Sister Sledge and The Gap Band X without consulting me or anyone from Light of Chance.
“The Summer Sizzler is attempting to duplicate the Dust Bowl with the city’s support,” said Logan. “I have always been open to partner with the city, and Mayor Cotton is attempting to deflect from the truth. There has been a consistent pattern of dishonesty from the city about their relationship with Light of Chance and the Dust Bowl.”
Cotton explained the city’s stance on the application process in order for organizations to use spaces, and stood by the claim that the Summer Sizzler organization submitted their application first.
“It is a paper application that has to be submitted at the pro shop (at the city golf course) in order to use any of the city facilities, and his application came in after the Summer Sizzler’s,” he said. “There were some email conversations between him and our park superintendent (Jeff Duvall), but our paper application that he was told would have to be submitted, was not submitted until after the Summer Sizzler’s was submitted.”
Logan said in years past the application process has always been submitted electronically. He said he asked for any city policy stating that a paper application had to be submitted to be considered and was provided with no such policy.
“Since 2009, when Light of Chance began hosting the Dust Bowl, the application process has always been submitted electronically,” Logan said. “I find it almost comical that the Mayor is continuing to change the narrative to fit his agenda. Every time I thought I was close to jumping through the city’s hoops, the rules of the game were changed. As a local organization, we should be able to trust the city’s processes when followed as should all members of the community."
