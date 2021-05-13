The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
• Dennis Harvey, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
• Eddie MCarley, 46, of Madisonville, was served a warrant Tuesday for probation violation.
• Steven Matheny, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report on Wednesday:
• Micah Rorer, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
