Late Wednesday afternoon Hopkins County Schools announced via Facebook that school was being canceled for today.
“With the weather forecast calling for accumulating snow, Hopkins County Schools will be having an HCS@Home (NTI) day tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022,” the district said in a post. “That means there will be no school in Hopkins County, but students will be expected to complete their HCS@Home assignment for Day 1.”
As an NTI day, students will not have to make the day up at the end of the school year. The plan for Friday will be announced sometime today depending on the weather.
