The Friday afternoon commute in downtown Madisonville became a bit wild when police chased a suspect who was riding a bicycle.
A police report issued Monday says Daniel E. Stevens, 32, of Manitou went to a home several times during the day, first asking for a woman’s husband, then seeking tools.
When officers arrived, Stevens reportedly tried to get away by riding a bike down West Center Street.
The report said Stevens put police in danger by riding through heavy traffic.
Officers finally arrested Stevens around 4:35 p.m. at North Seminary and West Center streets.
He was charged with failure to appear, and went free Saturday on $1,000 cash bond.
