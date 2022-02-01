MadCity Wicks and Wine has partnered with Sum’n Sweet and Blades Salon to bring you a one-stop shop event to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your significant other, group of friends, or valentine.
The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 12, with one-hour time slots available during the 2 to 8 p.m. time frame.
There are three different offerings so there is something to suit everyone.
Kit option #1: For $40 per person, here’s what’s included:
1 Choose Your Own Adventure Candle
1 Cookie Decorating Kit
One glass of Purple Toad Wine
Kit option #2: For $75 per couple, here’s what’s included:
Two Choose Your Own Adventure Candles
1 Cookie Decorating Kit
Two glasses of Purple Toad Wine
Take Home Option, here’s what’s included:
Take Home Kit for Two for $65
Two Choose Your Own Adventure Candles
One bottle of Purple Toad Wine (3 different options to choose from)
1 Cookie Decorating Kit
Two Diamond Shaped Stemless Wine Glasses (Plastic)
In addition to the candle making, cookie decorating and wine, Blades Salon is also joining in on the fun. For any couple that books a couple’s massage with them on February 12 and registers for the Couple Kit Option, will receive a $25 Chamber Check to use towards their dinner, valid at any Chamber affiliated restaurant in town.
“Our goal is to have a start to finish fantastic Valentine’s Day with relaxation, a fun activity and dinner out,” MadCity Wicks and Wine Owner, Robyn Elliot.
For more information on this event, or to book your spot, please visit, app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?ow ner=24368309&appointmentType=29585081
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.